Lawyers agree to delay enforcement of Trump tax return subpoena

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- The Manhattan district attorney's office reached an agreement with lawyers for President Donald Trump on Thursday to temporarily hold off enforcement of a subpoena seeking his tax returns.

The attorney's office sent a letter to U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero stating it has agreed to refrain from enforcing the subpoena seeking the records from Trump's accounting firm, Mazars USA, until two business days after the judge rules on pending motions or until Oct. 7, whichever comes first.

The parties also agreed that Mazars must begin producing the documents on a rolling basis immediately after the agreement expires, with the first delivery to be made by 4 p.m. that day.

A grand jury issued the subpoena last week seeking eight years of Trump's personal and corporate tax returns related to hush-money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels, born Stephanie Clifford, for her to keep quiet about an affair she said she had with Trump.

Trump then countered with a suit asking the judge to suspend the subpoena until he was no longer in office, stating it was unconstitutional and that the president is immune from criminal investigation.

The district attorney's office filed a motion on Monday to dismiss Trump's effort to block the subpoena, saying that the law provides "no such sweeping immunity" to the president and that any challenge should be filed in New York State court and not federal court.

On Wednesday, Marrero agreed to temporarily block the subpoena until the beginning of next week.