Intelligence chief testifies in Congress on Trump whistle-blower complaint

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- A whistle-blower complaint against President Donald Trump that's now at the center of a congressional impeachment investigation is the focus of a House hearing Thursday that will include testimony from the director of national intelligence.

Intelligence Director Joseph Maguire will appear before the House intelligence committee to discuss the handling of the complaint, which was filed by an intelligence officer about Trump's call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky in June. A White House transcript of the call shows Trump pressed Zelensky to investigate the son of 2020 Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

The hearing will begin at 9 a.m. EDT. It will be streamed live.

Last week, Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson appeared before the committee to discuss the whistle-blower complaint in a closed session.

"The IC IG determined that this complaint is both credible and urgent and that it should be transmitted to Congress under the clear letter of the law," said panel Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff. "The committee places the highest importance on the protection of whistleblowers and their complaints to Congress."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered an official impeachment investigation this week after it became clear what was said during the July 25 phone call, and that Trump had at one point withheld military aid to Ukraine. Pelosi said Trump "seriously" violated the U.S. Constitution by pushing Zelensky to investigate Hunter Biden, who worked for a Ukrainian gas company between 2014 and early this year.

The White House released a five-page transcript of the call Wednesday which showed Trump and Zelensky discussed Hunter Biden and the U.S. president said, "we're going to get to the bottom of it."

Both Trump and his attorney Rudy Giuliani have said they encouraged Ukraine in other conversations to investigate the Bidens for supposedly pressuring Ukraine to fire Kiev Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin, who was investigating the gas company Hunter Biden worked for.

Senate intelligence committee Chair Sen. Richard Burr said he's received a copy of the complaint, but didn't provide any details about its contents.

Several news outlets have reported the whistle-blower complaint has been declassified and could be released as early as Thursday.