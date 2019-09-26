Members of the United Auto Workers union picket outside the General Motors' plant in Arlington, Texas, on September 17. Photo by Larry Smith/EPA-EFE

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- General Motors and the striking United Auto Workers union broke off negotiations Wednesday night, but both sides said they will continue to try and end the walkout that's now in its 11th day.

Terry Dittes, vice president of UAW's General Motors division, told members in a letter that "all unsettled proposals are now at the main table."

"We will continue to bargain the contract until your bargaining committee is satisfied that we have achieved an agreement that properly addresses our members' concerns," the letter said.

GM spokesman David Barnas acknowledged that negotiations will resume.

"Our goal remains to reach an agreement that builds a stronger future for our employees and our business," Barnas said.

GM hinted Wednesday that talks may be nearing an agreement when it contacted delivery companies about trailer and driver availability. It was the automaker's first communication with the companies since the strike began Sept. 15.

"Although we are not sure as to when the UAW strike will end, it is a good idea to start the conversation of preparedness," Leslie Woods, manager of GM Quality Carrier Management for Ryder System, said in a letter to the delivery companies.

Nearly 50,000 UAW members nationwide have been off the job for more than a week. The strike is UAW's first against GM since 2007.

Negotiators from both sides have met daily, including weekends, since the walkout started. The strike is UAW's longest since 1985, when workers spent 12 days picketing at Chrysler plants.

Two of the main issues in negotiations are GM's use of temporary workers and employees being forced to pay 15 percent of their healthcare cost. The company has offered 2 percent pay raises in two of the next four years and a 2 percent lump sum in the other two years.

The last union contract, though, guaranteed 3 percent raises and 4 percent lump-sum payments in alternate years.