The bowl-shaped hair style worn by Charleston, S.C., church shooter Dylann Roof was one of 36 new entries Thursday into the Anti-Defamation League's "Hate on Display" database. Photo courtesy Charleston County Sheriff's Office

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- The Anti-Defamation League added three dozen new gestures and symbols to its "Hate on Display" database Thursday, including a hand sign it says signifies white supremacy.

The finger-and-thumb "OK" gesture was among the 36 new entries, the ADL said because it's now been co-opted as a symbol for "white power."

The group said the sign has become a "popular trolling tactic" and is now used in some circles as a "sincere expression of white supremacy." Australian shooter Brenton Tarrant flashed the symbol during a court appearance last spring for killing 50 people at two New Zealand mosques.

The ADL also added the bowl-shaped haircut style worn by Charleston, S.C., church shooter Dylann Roof in his 2015 attack, and the "Happy Merchant" and "Moon Man" symbols.

Another new entry is "Diversity = White Genocide."

"These are the latest calling cards of hate," said Mark Pitcavage, senior fellow at ADL's Center on Extremism. "While some hate symbols are short-lived, others take on a life of their own and become tools for online trolling. We pay special attention to those symbols that exhibit staying power as well as those that move from online usage into the real world."

The ADL said it's documented 313 cases of white supremacist propaganda, a 7 percent increase from last year.