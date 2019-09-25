United States condemns China's 'brutal' repression of Muslims

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- The United States condemned China for its "brutal campaign of repression" against its Muslim population and urged the United Nations to investigate the crackdown on the religious minority.

During a panel co-sponsored by the United States, Canada, Germany, Britain and the Netherlands Tuesday on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan listed accusations of abuse committed by China against its Uighur and other Muslim minority groups, while calling on the United Nations to seek "immediate, unhindered and unmonitored access to Xinjiang."

Backed by over 30 nations and 20 nonprofit organizations, the United States urged the United Nations to investigate.

"We urge the U.N. to investigate and closely monitor China's rights abuses, including the repression of religious freedom and belief," he said. "It is incumbent on every member state in this room to ensure that the U.N. is able to do its work."

He said since April 2017, the Chinese government has detained more than 1 million people in northwest Xinjiang internment camps where there have been reports of forced labor, torture and "other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment."

Muslims in the camps are prohibited from practising Islam while their hijabs are removed and beards are forcibly shaved and they are forced to eat pork and drink alcohol against their religious beliefs, he said.

"This is a systematic campaign by the Chinese Communist Party to stop its own citizens from exercising their unalienable right to religious freedom," he said.

Sullivan said the United Nations and its member states have a responsibility to voice opposition when survivors recount their stories of state suppression.

"We invite others to join the international effort to demand and compel an immediate end to China's horrific campaign of repression," he said. "History will judge the international community for how we respond to this attack on human rights and fundamental freedoms."

Assistant Secretary for East Asia and Pacific Affairs David Sitwell told reporters that pressure is mounting on China, which he hopes following the panel will now recognize that its religious persecution of Muslims is not just an issue for the United States, but for the whole world.

Asked if the United States was considering imposing sanctions against China, he said, "we'll see how [the panel] plays, see how Beijing reacts and take it from there."

Prior to the panel, titled "The Human Rights Crisis in Xinjiang," China urged for it to be canceled, stating the United States has been using "religion and human rights as a cover to slander and smear China's Xinjiang policies and interfere in China's internal affairs again and again."

China has claimed the internment camps are for combating terrorism in the region and have been successful as there has not been a single terrorism event in Xinjiang in the past three years.

"Facts speak louder than words and people can tell right from wrong," said Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang during a regular press briefing Tuesday. "No matter what the U.S. says or does, we in China will continue to manage our affairs properly and implement our Xinjiang policies to ensure its sustained development. Xinjiang continues to enjoy stability, prosperity, ethnic unity and social harmony."

On Monday, President Donald Trump told the United Nations that religious persecution was one of the world's "highest priorities" with focus on China's treatment of its Muslim population.