Iran's Rouhani, Ukraine's Zelensky to speak at U.N. amid U.S. tensions

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- A number of world leaders are set to speak at the United Nations General Assembly Wednesday -- including presidents Hassan Rouhani of Iran and Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine.

The morning session of the General Debate begins at 9 a.m. EDT, and the afternoon session six hours later.

Rouhani has met with several European leaders on the sidelines of the Assembly so far, but said he will not meet with U.S. President Donald Trump until sanctions related to Tehran's nuclear development are lifted. Rouhani has made it clear he wants the United States to return to the 2015 nuclear deal. Trump also said it's unlikely he'll meet with Rouhani in New York.

"Nothing is ever off the table, completely, but I have no intention of meeting with Iran and that doesn't mean it doesn't happen," Trump said earlier this week. "I'm a very flexible person, but we have no intention. It's not set up."

The two leaders have been involved in rising tensions this year between Washington and Tehran, most recently over drone attacks on two oil-producing regions in Saudi Arabia.

Zelensky's scheduled address at the General Assembly didn't draw much attention before this week, when Trump became embroiled in a major political scandal concerning a telephone call between the two earlier this summer -- which is now at the center of a formal impeachment investigation in Congress.

House investigators will look into the call to see whether Trump threatened to withhold military aid to Kiev in exchange for Zelensky's government investigating the family of 2020 Democratic candidate Joe Biden. The former vice president's son, Hunter, had worked for a Ukrainian gas company between 2014 and early this year.

Using Congress-approved funds as leverage to entice a foreign government to investigate a political rival would be grounds for impeachment.

It's unlikely Zelensky will make any remarks about the scandal in his address, but he is scheduled to meet with Trump Wednesday on the sidelines of the General Assembly.

Zelensky's speech will come on the same day the White House is set to release a transcript of the phone call, which Trump has since called "perfect" and "totally appropriate."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in announcing the inquiry Tuesday, called Trump's actions a "betrayal of his oath of office, betrayal of our national security and betrayal of the integrity of our elections."

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has met with Trump on the sidelines to discuss restarting talks with North Korea. In his address to the Assembly Tuesday, Moon said negotiations with Pyongyang are still open.

"The negotiating table for peace on the Korean Peninsula still remains accessible," he said.