GOP lawmaker said he introduced a measure to remove Jerry Nadler as chairman of the House judiciary committee for pursuing impeachment proceedings without the backing of the House. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Rep. Lance Gooden introduced a resolution to remove Jerry Nadler as chairman of the House judiciary committee in order to cease ongoing impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

The resolution was introduced Tuesday as Democrats initiated a formal impeachment inquiry against the president following allegations Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden.

In a statement, Gooden, R-Texas, said the resolution aims to oust Nadler, D-N.Y., as committee chairman "to end the rogue witch-hunt taking place against President Donald Trump in the House Judiciary Committee." It would also recognize "the illegality" of the impeachment proceedings.

"In recent days, Democrats have sanctimoniously declared their allegiance to the rule of law. I encourage them to follow those rules and hold Chairman Nadler accountable for breaking them," Gooden said. "By law he may not launch impeachment proceedings until the full House votes for him to do so."

In July, the House voted 332-94 against impeaching Trump. The resolution was brought forward by Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, in response to tweets against four female members of congress Democrats called discriminatory.

House Democrats, led by Nadler, have been conducting investigations on whether to proceed with impeachment proceedings, most recently grilling Trump's former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski last week concerning possible interference by the president in former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russia meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

The resolution is not expected to pass as the Democrats are the majority in the House.

"This attempted coup against a duly elected, sitting president is unprecedented and must be stopped," Gooden said.