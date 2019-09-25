Experts, officials to testify in House on safety of e-cigarettes, vape products

House lawmakers will hear from several witnesses at Wednesday's hearing, including the acting chief of the FDA. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- The House will hear testimony from government officials and experts Wednesday about e-cigarettes and other vaping products -- which have prompted a slew of safety warnings in recent weeks.

The House committee on energy and commerce will begin hearing testimony at 10 a.m. EDT, from the heads of six federal and state health agencies. The hearing is titled, "Sounding the Alarm: The Public Health Threats of E-Cigarettes."

The panel will examine the public health impacts and regulatory authorities related to e-cigarette manufacturing, marketing, sales and use, it said.

"We are greatly concerned that e-cigarette products continue to be disseminated and used while consumers lack information to evaluate the health implications of using these products," said Chairman Frank Pallone Jr. and House investigations subcommittee Chair Diana DeGette.

Among those who will give testimony are acting Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Norman E. Sharpless, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Deputy Director Anne Schuchat and the leaders of health organizations in Michigan, North Carolina, Kansas and Massachusetts.

Wednesday's hearing comes after seven people in several states died after using e-cigarette products, and more than 500 in 36 states have become ill in recent months.

State health officials, the CDC and FDA began multi-state investigations into the illnesses in July. Earlier this month, the Department of Health and Human Services outlined a plan to eliminate "unauthorized" flavored e-cigarette products from the market.

Multiple states have also taken action to regulate e-cigarettes, with Massachusetts announcing Tuesday a four-month ban on the sale of all vaping products in the state. San Francisco became the first major U.S. city in June to ban distribution and sale of all e-cigarette products, and New York and Michigan banned flavored e-cigarettes this month.