Sept. 25 (UPI) -- A federal jury in New York found an Uzbek-born Brooklyn resident guilty Wednesday of attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State.

The verdict also found Dilkhayot Kasimov, 31, guilty of conspiracy.

He was named in an indictment that charged three other men in a plot to assist the Islamic State -- also identified as Daesh, ISIS and ISIL.

"As found by the jury, Kasimov was part of a conspiracy in which he willingly and eagerly sought to help fund a foreign fighter's travel and expenses in Syria to wage violent jihad," U.S. Attorney Richard Donoghue said.

Officials said Akhror Saidakhmetov, Abdurasul Hasanovich Juraboev and Abror Habibov planned to travel to Turkey and then to Syria to assist the IS. If their plan was not successful, they allegedly planned terrorist attacks on the United States. The men were each charged with conspiracy to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, conspiracy and travel document fraud.

The three co-conspirators pleaded guilty to the charges, and Saidakhmetov and Juraboev were sentenced to 15 years in prison. Habibov and two other co-conspirators -- Akmal Zakirov and Azizjon Rakhmatov -- await sentencing.

Prosecutors said Kasimov helped Habibov gather the funds necessary to send Juraboev and Saidakhmetov to Syria.

Prosecutors said the men came to the attention of law enforcement in August 2014 after they allegedly posted on a Uzbek-language, pro-IS website saying they would kill former President Barack Obama if ordered by the IS. The plans included placing bombs on Coney Island.

Kasimov faces up to 30 years in prison for the conviction.