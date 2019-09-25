Cal Fire said no injuries or damages were reported in association with the fire. Photo courtesy of Cal Fire San Diego

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Emergency officials lifted evacuation orders near San Diego Wednesday after firefighters halted the forward spread of a wildfire that's charred more than 200 acres.

Cal Fire said the Dehesa Fire had been 21 percent contained by early Wednesday morning. The fire's location is about 20 miles northeast of downtown San Diego.

A day earlier, authorities ordered the mandatory evacuation of portions of Sycuan Truck Trail and Sloane Canyon Road, but later lifted the order.

The wildfire began Tuesday afternoon, but authorities don't yet have a cause.

No injures or damage to structures have been reported.