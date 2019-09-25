Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Amazon announced 14 new pieces of hardware including smart earbuds and eyeglasses on Wednesday.

During a media event, the company introduced the Echo Buds earbuds and Echo Frames, prescription eyeglasses that allow users to issue commands to Amazon's Alexa virtual assistant.

The $130 Echo Buds feature Bose active noise reduction technology and will have five hours of battery life with a maximum of 20 hours via a rechargeable case.

They can access the virtual assistant on the user's phone -- Siri or Google Assistant -- with a double-tap of a button and will include a feature that allows users to locate items in Whole Foods grocery stores, which are owned by Amazon.

The Echo Frames weigh about 31 grams and can activate Alexa via a tap of the stem. They will sell for $180 on an invite-only basis.

Amazon also introduced several other new Echo items including a $200 speaker, a $60 version of its Echo Dot with a clock, and a $250 smart oven, all of which will have access to Alexa.

The company announced the Echo Show 8 a mid-sized version of its virtual assistant with a screen and the Echo Flex, a small $25 smart speaker meant to extend Alexa's capabilities to multiple rooms in a home.

Alexa also received new features including the ability to auto-delete voice recordings and the ability for parents to limit who their children can talk to while using an Echo Dot. It will also receive "frustration detection" which will respond to users who become dissatisfied with the virtual assistant misunderstanding their commands and the option to use Samuel L. Jackson's voice for $0.99.