Trump set to address U.N. General Assembly, meet with world leaders

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump will address the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly Tuesday before a full day of meetings with world leaders, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The General Debate portion of the General Assembly begins Tuesday, and will include remarks from dozens of world leaders for the next several days. The debate begins at 9 a.m. EDT at United Nations headquarters in New York City. As is custom, the leader of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, addresses the assembly first. He will be followed by Trump.

The U.S. president is expected to discuss the United States' role as a world leader and underscore its "positive alternative to authoritarianism," NPR reported, citing an administration official.

Trump's address is expected to begin at 10:15 a.m. He is expected to touch on a range of issues -- including ongoing disputes with Iran and the U.S. trade conflict with China. Like his previous two speeches to the Assembly, Trump is also expected by some to tout his "America first" vision, which is at odds with the global spirit of the event.

Several other world leaders are also set to address the Assembly Tuesday morning -- including South Korean leader Moon Jae-in, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and French President Emmanuel Macron. The afternoon session will include Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

After his speech, Trump is scheduled to embark on bilateral meetings with other leaders. He will meet with Johnson and Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, who are at odds of the British exit from the European Union, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Trump will meet with Iraqi President Barham Salih in the afternoon and attend a diplomatic reception in the evening.