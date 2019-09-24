Trump at U.N. General Assembly: 'If you want peace, love your nation'

Vice President Mike Pence, third left, Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin, center, and Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, third right, listen to President Donald Trump speak Tuesday at the United Nations General Assembly. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump delivered his address Tuesday at the 74th United Nations General Assembly, striking a patriotic tone and encouraging the world to love their country and reject globalism.

Trump spoke second after the start of the General Debate, following Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

"If you want freedom, take pride in your country," Trump said. "If you want Democracy, hold on to your sovereignty. If you want peace, love your nation. Wise leaders always put the good of their own people and their own country first.

"The future does not belong to globalists. The future belongs to patriots."

Trump underscored the theme of his remarks by noting the United States has spent $2.5 trillion upgrading its military in the two and a half years since he took office.

"Hopefully it will never have to use this power," he added. "Americans know in a world where others seek conquest and domination, our nation must be strong in wealth and might and in spirit."

Trump used the occasion to criticize China for an ongoing trade feud and slam Iran for, according to administration officials, striking two oil-producing areas of Saudi Arabia this month.

On China, he denounced Beijing for acting in "very bad faith" and said the World Trade Organization needs "drastic change."

"A small handful grew wealthy at the expense of the middle class," Trump said. "The United States is now taking that decisive action to end this grave economic injustice. Our goal is simple we want balanced trade that is both fair and reciprocal."

On Iran, he vowed to do whatever necessary to prevent Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

"We just imposed the highest level of sanctions of Iran's central bank and sovereign wealth fund," Trump said. "No responsible government should subsidize Iran's blood lust. Iran's leaders will have turned a proud nation into just another cautionary tale."

Iran has denied involvement in the drone and cruise missile attacks, instead blaming Houthi rebels in Yemen. Britain, Germany and France have also blamed Iran for the attacks.

The General Debate portion will feature addresses from dozens of other world leaders for the rest of the week. As is custom, the leader of Brazil spoke first to open the debate. Bolsonaro used the occasion to claim the Amazon rain forest, which has been beset by wildfires this summer, is sovereign property of Brazil.

"It is a fallacy to say that the Amazon is the heritage of humankind, and a misconception confirmed by scientists to say that our Amazon forests are the lungs of the world," he said.

Bolsonaro has stoked tensions with the international community over the fires, at one point rejecting $20 million in aid from the nations of the Group of Seven, dismissing the offer as insufficient. He later put conditions on accepting the funding. He has been referred to by some as the "Brazilian Donald Trump."

Several other world leaders are also set to address the Assembly on Tuesday morning -- including South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and French President Emmanuel Macron. The afternoon session will include Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Johnson.

After his speech, Trump was scheduled to embark on bilateral meetings with other leaders. He will meet with Johnson and Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, who are at odds over the British exit from the European Union, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Trump will meet with Iraqi President Barham Salih in the afternoon and attend a diplomatic reception in the evening.