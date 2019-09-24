A Pacific Gas and Electric basecamp is seen behind rows of grapes in Napa, California, on October 17, 2017. The utility shut off power to customers in three counties on Monday due to wildfire risks. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- California utility Pacific Gas and Electric shut off power to about 24,000 customers in three counties due to weather conditions including strong winds and high risk of wildfires.

PG&E conducted a public safety power shutoff for 10,245 customers in Butte County, 7,725 in Nevada County and 4,580 in Yuba County on Monday evening as a precautionary measure due to dry and windy conditions.

As of Tuesday morning, crews began inspecting the affected areas and reenergizing power lines in some of the affected areas with plans to fully restore power by 6 p.m.

"PG&E crews will work to visually inspect each mile of our power lines to ensure they are free from damage and safe to energize," the utility said.

PG&E representative Brandi Merlo said wind, dry vegetation and low humidity factored into its decision to shut down power.

"This is not a decision we take lightly at all," Merlo said. "This is something we do when we're seeing conditions that really threaten the electrical system and threaten our communities and customers."