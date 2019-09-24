Labor Department makes 1.3M more workers eligible for overtime

The U.S. Department of Labor announced new final rules making 1.3 million more workers eligible to receive overtime pay. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Labor raised the pay threshold for salaried workers, making 1.3 million more workers eligible to receive overtime pay.

The agency raised the threshold for salaried workers from $455 to $684 per week -- or $35,568 per year -- making any workers earning less than those figures eligible for overtime pay. The agency cited wage and salary growth since the previous threshold was set in 2004.

"For the first time in over 15 years, America's workers will have an update to overtime regulations that will put overtime pay into the pockets of more than a million working Americans," acting U.S. Secretary of Labor Patrick Pizzella said.

Heidi Shierholz, a former Labor Department chief economist under the Obama administration, said the new rules fell short, saying the threshold will not automatically update with inflation.

"It's a missed opportunity in the sense that millions more could have been helped," she said. "So it will be set at $35,000 and that's it."

The rule, set to take effect Jan. 1, will also raise the total annual compensation level for "highly compensated employees" to $107,432 per year, as well as allow employers to use non-discretionary bonuses and incentive payments paid at least annually to satisfy up to 10 percent of the standard salary level and revised the special salary levels for workers in U.S. territories and the motion picture industry.