LA businessman sentenced to 4 months in college admissions scandal

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- A Los Angeles businessman received a four-month prison sentence Tuesday for paying to get his son accepted into the University of Southern California.

U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani ordered Devin Sloane, 53, to report to prison Dec. 3 in addition to completing 500 hours of community service over two years and paying a $95,000 fine.

Sloane, the founder and CEO of a water treatment company called waterTALENT, pleaded to paying $250,000 to get his son into the university as a fake water polo recruit.

Prosecutors said he purchased water polo equipment to stage photos that were doctored and used to gain admission to USC.

Sloane was among the more than 50 parents, coaches and others charged in the scheme and one of 15 who have pleaded guilty as part of the nationwide college bribery scandal known as Operation Varsity Blues.

He also became the second parent sentenced in Boston federal court for their involvement in the scandal.

Earlier this month, actor Felicity Huffman was sentenced to 14 days in prison and 250 hours of community service in addition to being ordered to pay a $30,000 fine for paying $15,000 to the ringleader of the scandal, Rick Singer, to correct wrong answers on her oldest daughter's SAT.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric Rosen said Sloane's conduct was "far more egregious" than Huffman's, stating he paid "17 times the bribe amount" and did not accept responsibility the same way she did.

"Huffman has owned her criminal activity, while the defendant attacked the victim and blamed others," Rosen said.