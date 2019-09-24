Disney said the new plant-based items will arrive at Florida's Walt Disney World next month, and Disneyland in Southern California next spring. File Photo by Brendan McDemid/EPA

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Disney is joining the plant-based food revolution -- announcing Tuesday it will add vegan options to restaurants at its theme parks around the world.

Disney announced hundreds of plant-based food items will be added to quick-service vendors and restaurants. The items will appear at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla., early next month and Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., next spring.

"These fun and flavorful options are made from plant-based ingredients like vegetables, fruits, grains, nuts, seeds, and legumes -- and are made without animal meat, dairy, eggs or honey," Disney said in a statement. "From comfort-food classics to exciting new dishes for the adventurer in all of us, everyone will find something to delight their taste buds."

The plant-based items will be marked with a leaf so customers can easily identify them, the company said. They will include items like plant-based hot dogs, burgers and sausages.

There are more than 600 restaurants and food vendors at Disney World and Disneyland.

The company also said vegan-friendly items will be added at parks overseas -- including Disneyland Paris and Hong Kong Disneyland -- and on Disney Cruise ships.

A number of U.S. restaurants have recently added plant-based items, including Burger King, White Castle, Dunkin' Donuts and Del Taco. Euromonitor estimates the plant-based market could be worth $2.5 billion by 2023.