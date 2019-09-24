Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Two Chicago Transit Authority trains collided on Tuesday morning, injuring 14 passengers, officials said.

A southbound Brown Line train collided with a southbound Purple line train north of the Sedgwick station at about 9 a.m.

All 14 injured passengers were hospitalized, including a pregnant woman and a person with diabetes.

It wasn't immediately clear how many passengers were on the trains and at a news conference, CTA Chief Transit Officer Danoald Bonds said the agency was investigating the incident.

"We're not sure what happened yet," Bonds said. "We've started to pull the video and also interview the operator and also from our control center just doing the start of the investigation of this right now, so we won't know until later today or early tomorrow morning exactly what happened in this situation."

Loop-bound Brown Line and Purple Line Express trains were shut down at about 9:15 a.m., but normal service resumed at 10:30 a.m.