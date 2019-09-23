DNC raises polling, fundraising requirements for November debates

The Democratic National Committee raised the threshold for fundraising and polling for the fifth round of primary debates in November. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- The Democratic National Committee released the qualification requirements for the fifth round of presidential primary debates in November, raising the polling and fundraising thresholds while adding a new polling path for candidates.

Candidates will be required to receive 3 percent or more support in at least four DNC-approved national polls or single state polls in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada, up from 2 percent in the September and October debates.

Additionally, candidates will be able to qualify by receiving 5 percent or more support in two early single-state polls.

Candidates cannot count polls released by the same sponsor in the same geographical area twice for the lower 3 percent threshold but may do so for the early state poll method.

For both methods polls must be released between Sept. 13 and a week before the debate.

The grassroots fundraising threshold was also raised from 130,000 unique donors in the earlier debates to 165,000 unique donors and a minimum of 600 unique donors per state in at least 20 states.

The exact date and location for November's debates have not yet been announced.

A total of 20 candidates participated in the first two debates, but the field shrunk to 10 for the most recent round in September after the DNC tightened the requirements.