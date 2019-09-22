Tropical Storm Jerry is seen off the U.S. East Coast early Tuesday. Image courtesy NHC/NOAA

Sept. 24 -- Tropical Storm Jerry is projected to weaken on Tuesday and the coming days as it loses strength in the open Atlantic Ocean, forecasters said.

In its 8 a.m. advisory, the National Hurricane Center said the storm was located 275 miles southwest of Bermuda, with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph. It is moving north at 8 mph.

Jerry weakened from a Category 1 hurricane to a tropical storm over the weekend. Tuesday, the NHC said Jerry will make a move to the northeast and pass by Bermuda sometime Wednesday.

"Jerry will pass close to Bermuda Tuesday or Tuesday night," AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski said.

The storm is not projected to make landfall anywhere in the United States.

Jerry was expected to be a strong tropical storm or a Category 1 hurricane on its closest approach to Bermuda, but the NHC said Tuesday it will gradually weaken in the coming days.

Nonetheless, Bermuda will still see severe weather conditions.

"Bermuda can experience strong winds, soaking rain and rough surf as a result of Jerry," AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert said, noting that it's unlikely Jerry will pass directly over the islands.