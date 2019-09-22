Tropical Storm Jerry is seen far off the Atlantic coastline on Monday afternoon. Image courtesy NHC/NOAA

Sept. 23 -- Tropical Storm Jerry, swirling in the Atlantic Ocean far off the central Florida coast, is becoming less organized, the National Hurricane Center said Monday.

Jerry weakened from a Category 1 hurricane to a tropical storm over the weekend while passing a few hundred miles to the north of the northern Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

The National Hurricane Center said in its 2 p.m. EDT advisory the storm was 345 miles southwest of Bermuda and moving northwest at 7 mph. It's carrying maximum sustained winds of 65 mph.

Forecasters say the tropical system is not projected to make landfall and should shift northward early this week. It could, however, pass over Bermuda.

"Jerry will pass close to Bermuda Tuesday or Tuesday night," AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski said.

Jerry is expected to be a strong tropical storm or perhaps a low-end Category 1 hurricane on its closest approach. A Category 1 hurricane has maximum sustained winds of 74-95 mph with higher gusts.

"Bermuda can experience strong winds, soaking rain and rough surf as a result of Jerry," AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert said.

"These impacts will be amplified if Jerry passes right over the islands," she added. However, this scenario appears least likely at this point.