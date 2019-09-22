6 injured, 2 in serious condition in shooting in Indianapolis

Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Six people were shot during an altercation outside of a restaurant in Indianapolis on Saturday evening.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Genae Cook said all six people were hospitalized and two were in serious condition including a 30-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy.

Three of the victims were minors and three were bystanders, police said.

Police believe the shooting took place as the result of an altercation between two groups of minors at a popular intersection at about 11:20 p.m.

The suspected shooter is believed to have fled the scene as detectives are searching for a male wearing a dark sweatshirt with light stripes on the sleeves and dark jeans.

IMPD's aggravated assault team is still investigating the incident.