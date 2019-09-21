Judge declines to dismiss charges against Coast Guard officer with 'hit list'

A cache of weapons, including 15 firearms and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition, were found in the Silver Spring, Md., home of Lt. Christopher Paul Hasson of the U.S. Coast Guard on February 15. File Photo courtesy U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Maryland | License Photo

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Maryland declined to dismiss charges against a U.S. Coast Guard lieutenant accused of stockpiling weapons and creating a hit list naming Supreme Court judges.

U.S. District Judge George Hazel on Friday said Lt. Christopher Hasson must face trial on two counts of unlawful possession of firearm silencers, and one count each of possession of a controlled substance and possession of firearms by a drug addict.

Hasson's lawyers asked the judge to drop the two firearm silences charges on grounds that the counts violated his 2nd Amendment rights. They said the drug charge was worded vaguely.

If convicted, Hasson could face a maximum of 10 years in prison for each of the three firearms-related charges and a maximum of one year for the drug charge.

Prosecutors described Hasson, whom police arrested Feb. 15, as a self-proclaimed white supremacist who planned a domestic terror attack to fuel a race war.

Inspired by Norwegian far-right domestic terrorist Anders Breivik who killed 77 people in his native country, Hasson also allegedly created a hit list of Democrats, and left-leaning commentators and journalists.

In an email addressed to "Dear friends," Hassan said "I am dreaming of a way to kill almost every last person on the earth," blaming "Liberalist/globalist ideology" for "destroying traditional peoples esp white."

The email details possible biological weapons attacks with Spanish flu, botulism and anthrax, which would then be followed by an attack on the food supply, according to the court documents.

This is also around the time the defendant allegedly began to stockpile a cache of weapons and ammunition.