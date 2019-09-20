Fashion designer Andre Soriano wears a custom jacket Friday at the White House prior to the arrival of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump will hold a joint news conference Friday with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison after the two engage in talks at the White House.

The pair will speak to reporters at 11:45 a.m. EDT in the East Room of the White House.

"The relationship we have with Australia is a terrific relationship, and probably stronger now than ever before," Trump said in a statement detailing Morrison's visit.

Trump also touted Australia's cooperation with the United States in various areas, including trade, national security and space -- and called the nation a "great ally" and a "great friend" earlier Friday.

The U.S. State Department will then hold a lunch for Morrison at 12:40 p.m. EDT.

Friday evening, Morrison and his wife will join Trump and first lady Melania Trump for a state dinner.