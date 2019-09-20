A sign post points the way to rural Washington, Iowa, in Washington County, a long way from Washington, D.C, on August 6. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI. | License Photo

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Sept. 20 (UPI) -- The Chinese trade delegation canceled plans to meet next week with Midwestern farmers impacted by the ongoing trade dispute between the two countries.

The delegation had been preparing to visit producers in Nebraska and Montana following this week's trade negotiations with the Trump administration in Washington, D.C. It is unclear how those talks went.

The Chinese delegates "said they were going to have to head back to China early," said Becca Colnar, a spokeswoman for the Montana Farm Bureau. "They didn't say why, just that they had to adjust their agenda."

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture also confirmed the Chinese delegation had canceled its trip to Omaha.

"We were informed this morning the Chinese delegation will no longer visit Nebraska," Chirstin Kamm, a spokeswoman for the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, said in an email.

China's decision to visit U.S. farmers was seen as a positive sign. It came after the nation announced last week it would exclude pork and soybeans -- the commodities hardest hit by the tariffs -- from their latest round of tariff escalations.

Farmers, however, were slow to celebrate. The trade dispute began more than a year ago, and despite several signs that a deal may be within reach, it continues to escalate.

A number of agricultural industries have suffered in the prolonged trade war.

Because eThe tariffs are costing hog producers during a time when they could be selling unprecedented amounts of pork to China. The African swine fever outbreak in that country will wipe out an estimated 30 to 50 percent of its hogs.

The soybean industry was hit hardest. Roughly 30 percent of all soybeans grown in the United States went to China before the retaliatory tariffs were imposed in July. With that market essentially cut off, American soy prices plummeted and farmers were left with millions of bushels of beans that had nowhere to go.

"With the combination of tweets, statements, disagreements and promises that China really is going to buy soybeans and pork this time, uncertainty kind or reigns," Blake Hurst, the president of the Missouri Farm Bureau, said following last week's tariff announcement.

"It's become impossible for any farmer to know what is going on."