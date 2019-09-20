Bus crash near Utah's Bryce Canyon kills 4 Chinese tourists

Officials said 12 to 15 of the tourists had serious injuries. Photo courtesy of the Utah Highway Patrol

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- A tour bus carrying dozens of Chinese nationals crashed near Utah's Bryce Canyon National Park on Friday, killing at least four people, local authorities said.

The bus was about 3 miles from the park in Garfield County when it "ran off the road and rolled into the guardrail" on State Road 12, the Garfield County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

The bus was carrying 30 people, including the driver, all of whom sustained injuries. The Utah Highway Patrol said 12 to 15 people had critical injuries and another 10 had minor injuries.

In addition to the sheriff's office and the state highway patrol, the National Transportation Safety Board said it was sending agents to the crash site to investigate. The Chinese Embassy in the United States said it sent a representative to meet with the injured tourists.