Sept. 19 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump wrapped his visit to California Wednesday with a tour of security facilities and wall construction at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Trump first visited the San Francisco Bay Area, then Los Angeles and finally San Diego. He spoke at multiple fundraisers and faced opposition from demonstrators at each of the stops.

Trump praised security fencing along the Otay Mesa near San Diego.

"It's an amazing project," he said at the border. "There are thousands of people over there [in Mexico] that had been trying to get in."

The 18-foot-high wall, which replaced about 14 miles of fencing from the Pacific Ocean to Otay Mountain, was completed last month. It's made of concrete, rebar and metal plates.

"GREAT progress on the border wall!" he later tweeted.

Activists gathered at a downtown San Diego park, and also flew the inflatable Trump "baby blimp" that's gained so much popularity among Trump's critics at other presidential visits.

Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein, who was injured in a shooting attack this year at the Chabad of Poway synagogue, greeted Trump at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar. He was joined by Poway Mayor Steve Vaus.

"It was kind of surreal," Vaus said of meeting Trump. "He looked me right in the eye, and said 'I've been watching and you've been doing a great job.'"

Trump arrived with new national security adviser Robert O'Brien, who he named Wednesday to succeed John Bolton in the post.