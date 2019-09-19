Navy confirms, but can't explain strange 'aerial' objects in 3 videos

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy has acknowledged what appear to be unusual flying objects in footage from three separate military videos, saying they show "unidentified aerial phenomena" moving at high speeds.

All three videos were recorded by F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jets -- two in 2015 and one in 2004. The Navy refers to the sightings as UAP, not UFOs.

"The three videos show incursions into our military training ranges by unidentified aerial phenomena," Navy spokesman Joseph Gradisher said in an emailed statement. "The Navy has characterized the observed phenomena as 'unidentified.'"

The 2004 footage, taken from an aircraft assigned to the USS Nimitz, shows an oblong object accelerate out of view of the sensor. In another, an object moves against the wind at high speeds. The last video shows a UAP over water.

The Stars Academy of Arts & Science, a group that examines unidentified objects and alien life, contends the videos were made public through a declassification review process.

The oldest video was released in 2007, but the Navy said it doesn't know how the others were made public.

"These videos are copies of official Navy footage taken by Navy personnel conducting training missions in controlled military airspace," Gradisher said.

Gradisher said the UAP seen in the videos could potentially be drones.

"All of this is about incursions into our training ranges by what we're calling UAPs," Gradisher told The Washington Post. "These incursions cause a hazard to the safety of our aviators and the security of our operators, and that's what the Navy's investigating, these range incursions."