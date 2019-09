Sept. 18 (UPI) -- A House subcommittee will grill a Trump administration official Wednesday morning about the mental health needs of migrant children being held in detention centers.

The hearing starts at 10 a.m. EDT.

Jonathan Hayes, director of the Health and Human Services Refugee Resettlement office, will talk about what the agency is doing for the children. He will be questioned by the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies.