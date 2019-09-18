The U.S. housing market had its best month since May 2007, a new U.S. Commerce Department report said. Photo by karamysh/Shutterstock.

Sept. 18 (UPI) -- U.S. housing starts were up 12 percent in August from the previous month, producing the best month for new home construction since May 2007, a new Commerce Department report said.

The surge in home construction shows that builders have confidence in the economy and job market. The report shows there were an estimated 1.36 million home starts in August. The figure is seasonally adjusted.

Building permits jumped 7.7 percent in August compared to July. And that's also 12 percent higher than August 2018. Housing completions were up 2.4 percent from July with 1.29 million new units. That's 5 percent higher than August 2018.

Despite rising interest rates, demand for new mortgages was 67 percent higher this week than it was during the same period a year ago, the Mortgage Bankers Association reported. The average interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 4.01 percent, up from 3.82 percent. Mortgage applications to purchase a home increased 6 percent for the week and are up 15 percent year-to-date.

The majority of new homes are built for buyers moving up in the housing market. The inventory on the low end of the housing market is lean. Mortgage applications for new homes jumped 33 percent annually in August, the Mortgage Bankers Association reported.

"New home purchase activity was robust in August, as both mortgage applications and estimated home sales increased from a year ago," MBA's associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting Joel Kan told CNBC. "Recent increases in new residential housing permits and housing starts, lower mortgage rates, and a still-strong job market all bode well for the new home sales outlook."

While homebuyers might proceed regardless of the interest rates, applications to refinance an existing home loan are down 4 percent for the week. Year-to-date, they're up 148 percent compared to last year.