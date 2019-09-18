Traders work on the the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street in New York City on August 19. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Many experts predict the Federal Reserve will again cut key interest rates at the conclusion of its policy meeting Wednesday, after weeks of criticism from President Donald Trump and no new progress in the trade impasse between the United States and China.

The U.S. central bank began the two-day policy meeting Tuesday and will announce its decision on interest rates at 2 p.m. EDT Wednesday. If it does issue a cut, it would be the second in a row after the Federal Open Market Committee ordered a quarter-point reduction in July. It would also be just the second rate cut in the last decade.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said in Switzerland this month that U.S. and global economies are growing at a moderate pace, but cautioned the Fed is monitoring "significant risks."

"As we move forward, we're going to continue to watch all of these factors, and all the geopolitical things that are happening, and we're going to continue to act as appropriate to sustain this expansion," he said.

Trump this week again called for a "big interest rate drop." He has previously criticized Powell's leadership and the Fed for not making rate cuts sooner.

"[Powell will] underwhelm everyone and not overwhelm anyone," Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton, told CNBC. "He won't promise anything more. He'll keep his cards close to his chest. He'll be an artful dodger again."

The Federal Reserve will submit a revised economic outlook Wednesday, as well, which is expected to reflect the impact of the U.S.-China trade conflict, which is in its second year.

U.S. and Chinese negotiators have made some progress in the stalemate in recent weeks. Last week, Beijing delayed new tariffs on a number of U.S.-made agricultural products, like soybeans, for two weeks as a "gesture of good will." More discussions will be held in the coming weeks, Chinese and U.S. officials have said.

Tit-for-tat punitive tariffs between the two nations have escalated in recent months. The Trump administration is set to apply more taxes in December on Chinese products imported into the United States -- on top of those that took effect this month.

"I would expect the growth forecasts for next year to be cut, and [forecasts for] unemployment to be raised," analyst Ian Shepherdson, chief economist for Pantheon Macroeconomics, said. "Tariffs are a meaningful hit to real consumer incomes and business confidence has cratered."