Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Weeks after receiving a subpoena from House lawmakers, former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski will testify Tuesday before the chamber's judiciary committee about the investigation of special counsel Robert Mueller, which left open the question about whether President Donald Trump obstructed justice by interfering in the Russia inquiry.

Lewandowski will appear at the House judiciary committee hearing, which begins at 1 p.m. EDT and is titled, "Presidential Obstruction of Justice and Abuse of Power."

Lewandowski's name appears about 100 times in the second volume of the Mueller report. Mueller said there wasn't sufficient evidence to prove Trump obstructed justice by interfering in the probe, but did not clear him, either. The report listed several "episodes" it said were potential obstructions.

Because Lewandowski is a private citizen, he will be accompanied Tuesday by a White House attorney. The White House has also advised him he doesn't have to fully answer the panel's questions.

White House counsel Pat Cipollone said Lewandowski has been directed "not to discuss the substance of any conversations he had with the president or senior presidential advisers about official government matters unless the information is expressly contained in the report."

Discussions Lewandowski had with Trump during the transition period might also be protected, since those answers could implicate "deliberative process privilege and other executive branch confidentiality interests."

Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler called Cipollone's claims about executive privilege "shocking and dangerous."

"The president would have us believe that he can willfully engage in criminal activity and prevent witnesses from testifying before Congress -- even if they did not actually work for him or his administration," Nadler said in a statement. "If he were to prevail in this cover-up while the judiciary committee is considering whether to recommend articles of impeachment, he would upend the separation of powers as envisioned by our founders. No one is above the law."

Democrats are expected to question Lewandowski about an occasion on which he was asked to tell then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions to curtail the investigation -- a request he did not fulfill.

Lewandowski appeared before the House intelligence committee last year, but refused to answer questions.

Other witnesses listed to testify Tuesday are former campaign adviser Rick Dearborn and former White House staff secretary Robert Porter.