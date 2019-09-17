Walker Fire 96 percent contained, evacuation orders lifted

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- California's largest wildfire of the year was nearly completely contained after rainy weather helped to douse the blaze.

The Walker Fire was 96 percent contained after burning 54,518 acres as the area experienced more than an inch of rain due to a cold front in the area, according to a Tuesday morning incident report by the U.S. Forest Service.

"Today, the favorable weather will improve conditions in the fire area which will allow firefighters better access to facilitate suppression repair and access equipment to be removed," the report stated.

The Plumas and Lassen county sheriff's offices lifted all mandatory evacuation orders for the wildfire, but some roadways remained closed.

The blaze began on Sept. 4 and has destroyed nine structures, including two cabins and seven outbuildings.

A total of 1,916 emergency personnel are assigned to the case after more than 2,000 had been sent to respond at its peak.

"With the high increase in containment and the threat of escape mitigated, a large number of fire personnel and equipment continue being released from the incident to return to their home units," the forest service said.