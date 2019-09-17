Republican Rep. Paul Cook to retire from Congress after current term

Rep. Paul Cook, R-Calif., announced he will retire from Congress at the end of his current term. Photo courtesy U.S. House of Representatives

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Rep. Paul Cook announced Tuesday that he will retire from Congress to seek a seat on the San Bernadino County, Calif., Board of Supervisors.

The Republican from California issued a statement on Facebook declaring he will leave his post in the House at the end of his term after being elected to Congress in 2013.

"After 26 years in the Marine Corps, my attention turned first to local government. And while I've been called to serve in other capacities such as Congress, my focus has always been on empowering communities and making sure local residents have the strongest voice in decisions that affect them," he wrote.

Cook said he will run for 1st District Supervisor in San Bernadino County with the support of the current supervisor, Robert Lovingood, who won't seek re-election in 2020.

"As supervisor, I'll work to carry out the will of my constituents, while fighting the bureacracies in Sacramento and Washington, D.C., that seek to overrun rural communities like ours," he added.

Cook has endorsed Assemblyman Jay Obernolte to serve as his successor.