General Mills recalls Gold Medal Flour

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Consumer foods manufacturer General Mills announced a voluntary nationwide recall of 5-pound bags of Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour due to potential E. coli contamination, the company said.

The recall only affects bags with a "better if used by" date of September 2020 as those products were discovered to contain E.coli 026 during sampling, Genera Mills said Monday in a statement.

"This recall is being issued out of an abundance of care as General Mills has not received any direct consumer reports of confirmed illnesses related to this product," General Mills said, adding that no other products are affected by the recall.

The recall includes products with the Package UPC of 000-16000-19610-0 with a "better if used by date" of 06SEP2020KC.

If you are found to be in possession of one of the bags under recall, discard the package and contact General Mills Consumer Relations or visit the company's website, it said.

E.coli 026 is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause bloody diarrhea and dehydration with the elderly, the very young and those with compromised immune systems most susceptible to contracting the illness, the company said, adding that if anyone is concerned they may have fallen ill due to the disease, they are to contact their local public health authorities.

"Guidance from the Food and Drug Administration and the Center for Disease Control continues to warn that consumers should refrain from consuming any raw products made with flour," the advisory said. "E. coli 026 is killed by heat through baking, frying, sautéing or boiling products made with flour. All surfaces, hands and utensils should be properly cleaned after contact with flour or dough."