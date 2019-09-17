California protesters to fly 'Baby Trump' balloon

A 20-foot Trump baby blimp flew over Parliament Square in Central London as demonstrators protested U.S. President Donald Trump's visit there last July. On Tuesday, California protesters said they would also fly a "Baby Trump" balloon to protest the president's visit to the Bay Area. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- California activists said Tuesday they would fly the "Baby Trump" balloon, which has been used in some protests worldwide, to mock President Donald Trump during his visit to the Bay Area.

Protest organizer William Johnson posted on Facebook that the balloon would fly in South Bay Rossoti Park in Portola Valley Tuesday morning after his fundraising group on the site raised nearly $4,000.

"President Trump is coming to CA on September 17th and 18th, and we're going to show him that he is not welcome here!," the post reads. "This is a protest against the president of the United States, and his Administration."

Trump is scheduled for an afternoon roundtable with supporters Tuesday in Palo Alto in the San Francisco Bay area as part of a campaign trip to the heavily Democratic state.

Trump's two-day visit will include fundraising stops in Beverly Hills and San Diego along with Palo Alto, expected to raise $15 million for Trump Victory, a joint fundraising committee comprised of the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee.

The Federal Aviation Administration Saturday issued a VIP flight restriction prohibiting "balloon operations" in a 32-miles radius around Palo Alto.

However, Alan Marling, a San Francisco activist said the balloon would be flown despite restrictions.

Organizers from Raging Grannies and Vigil for Democracy planned to meet at Rossotti Field in Portola Valley and follow the president's helicopters to the fundraising event at the Palo Alto mansion.