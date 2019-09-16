Sept. 16 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is scheduled to present the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Major League Baseball Hall of Fame member Mariano Rivera at the White House Monday.

The ceremony is set to take place 2 p.m. in the East Room.

Rivera played 19 seasons in Major League Baseball, all with the New York Yankees.

The 13-time All Star won five World Series during his career and was the first player to be elected unanimously into the hall of fame.

"Off the field, through the Mariano Rivera Foundation, he has helped provide children in need with an education, empowering them to achieve a better future," a statement on the White House website said. "The United States proudly honors Mariano Rivera for being a legend of the game of baseball and for his commitment to strengthening America's communities."