Sen. Elizabeth Warren is introduced at the third Democratic primary debate on September 12 at Texas Southern University in Houston, Texas. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Ahead of a major anti-corruption address in New York City Monday, Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren unveiled an ethics plan that pledges to return the government to the people.

Outlining the plan on her campaign website Monday, Warren listed nearly 100 ways to "restore integrity" to every branch of government, and called President Donald Trump's "the most corrupt administration of our lifetime."

The Massachusetts senator noted five of every six Americans don't trust the government to do the right thing -- and said large insurance companies, hospital conglomerates and pharmaceutical companies pose great obstacles to change.

"Look closely, and you'll see -- on issue after issue, widely popular policies are stymied because giant corporations and billionaires don't want to pay taxes or follow any rules use their money and influence to stand in the way of big, structural change," Warren wrote in a blog on her campaign website.

RELATED Warren unveils program to hike Social Security benefits for seniors

"These days, our government doesn't work for most people. Sure, it works great for the wealthy and the well-connected - but for everybody else, it doesn't."

Warren, one of the chief Democratic front-runners for the 2020 nomination, said her plan would ensure politicians -- including the president -- serve the public instead of their own financial interests.

"The goal of these measures is straightforward: To take power away from the wealthy and the well-connected in Washington and put it back where it belongs -- in the hands of the people," she wrote in the plan, which she calls "the most sweeping set of anti-corruption reforms since Watergate."

RELATED Democratic candidates debate best way to fight climate change

The plan follows a strategy she unveiled in July to rein in corruption on Wall Street. It aims to ensure no president is above the law. It also bans private, for-profit prisons, targets unethical activity between defense contractors and the Pentagon, and seeks to end the methods of modern lobbying by targeting fundraising activities.

Warren's update came hours before she was scheduled to deliver a major anti-corruption speech in New York City's Washington Square Park Monday night. Her office said she will introduce an updated version of the Anti-Corruption and Public Integrity Act in the coming months.

"I believe we can root out corruption in Washington," she said. "I believe we must make big, structural changes that will once again restore our trust in government by showing that it can work for all of us. And when I'm president, that's exactly what I'll do."