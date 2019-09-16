Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Firefighters fought back against the Walker Fire over the weekend, getting it to 67 percent containment after it burned more than 50,000 acres northwest of Sacramento.

The fire started in the Plumas National Forest on Sept. 4 and quickly grew to 17,000 acres and has been growing ever since. More than 2,000 personnel are assigned to the Walker Fire. The fire burned 53,186 acres, the largest U.S. wildfire of 2019.

"Today and tonight, firefighters, air resources and equipment will be in all areas of the fire area remaining vigilant and continuing to strengthen and secure the fire perimeter," the U.S. Forest Service said Sunday.

The fight to extinguish the flames got more difficult Sunday with winds up to 40 mph. Embers traveled as far as half a mile.

"The unburned fuels within the interior of the fire ignited during the strong southwest winds today, creating a plume of smoke visible from Highway 395 and other points around the fire," the the U.S. Forest Service said.

The fire hasn't destroyed any homes or businesses yet.

Thunderstorms could occur Monday afternoon, helping firefighting efforts.

The Murdock Crossing and Stony Ridge areas are under mandatory evacuation.