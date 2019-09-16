Sept. 16 (UPI) -- An explosion Monday at a Maine building killed a firefighter and injured seven others.

The explosion occurred at the LEAP facility central office in Farmington, Maine, which serves people with disabilities, Monday morning. The facility was recently renovated and expanded.

Farmington Police said the building exploded as they arrived and were investigating the scene.

One Farmington firefighter was killed.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Farmington Fire Dept and all emergency responders on scene of a gas explosion this morning," the Portland Fire Department tweeted.

The seven injured have been taken to the hospital. Among the seven injured, was a NorthStar Ambulance employee and a LEAP employee.

Multiple homes in the area have also been damaged and traffic was disrupted.

The State Fire Marshal's Office was on scene to investigate.

Officials believe a propane leak or natural gas leak caused the explosion.

Farmington selectman and state representative Scott Landry said LEAP employees smelled propane, evacuated the building and called the fire department.

Landry told Bangor Daily News the LEAP office was reopened after a $450,000 redevelopment project in the spring, and the propane system was replaced at that time.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills expressed condolences to the "loved ones of the firefighter lost and others injured," in a tweet.

"Per protocol, the State Fire Marshal's Office will thoroughly investigate the cause and origin of this devastating explosion," Mills added in another tweet.