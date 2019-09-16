GM picketers block entrances to a Michigan plant as strike begins

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- General Motors workers used their vehicles and bodies to block all the entrances to the Flint Assembly Plant Monday morning as United Auto Workers went on strike.

Vehicles lined up as far as the eye could see on the roads around the plant in Flint, Mich. Picketers walked with signs on Interstate 75, causing traffic to come to a standstill.

Entrance gates to the plant were locked and chained Monday, forcing traffic to be rerouted. Many white-collar workers have to report to work despite the blue-collar UAW strike.

More than 48,000 workers are going on strike demanding fair wages, affordable health care and job security.

Contract talks between GM and the UAW have been going on for 18 months. The UAW contract expired Sunday morning and the strike started at 11:59 p.m. Sunday. The two sides were scheduled to meet again Monday morning. GM has said it will "negotiate around-the-clock."

GM has offered new solutions for vacant plants in Michigan and Ohio as well as new investment in eight facilities in four states. GM has also promised new all-electric trucks and the opportunity to become the first union-represented battery cell manufacturing site in the United States.

"We're telling GM that we're not backing down," James Fisette, a fork lift driver, told the Detroit Free Press. "They are trying to get through and our people have been hit four times."

Engine builder James Bothell said he was bumped by a vehicle trying to enter the plant.

"Thing is, I think most of these people on salary get it -- 95 percent are nodding their heads as they pass by Bothell said. "I think a strike is long overdue, to be honest. In 2007, we opened up our contract and gave away a lot of things, like vacation days and cost-of-living increases and holidays."

Several drivers who attempted to enter the plant said they weren't replacement workers but were permanent GM employees.