A hurricane warning has been issued for Bermuda. Photo courtesy of NOAA

Sept. 18 -- Humberto reached Category 3 major hurricane strength on Tuesday night as it tracked closer to Bermuda. The powerful hurricane is expected to skirt just north of the islands with rain, wind and pounding seas.

As of 11 p.m. EDT Tuesday, Humberto was located about 370 miles west of Bermuda and moving east-northeast at 12 mph with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph with higher gusts. A hurricane warning is in effect for Bermuda.

The hurricane is expected to fully turn to the northeast into Thursday.

This turn to the northeast is likely to spare Bermuda from a direct strike.

The last major hurricane to strike Bermuda was Nicole in 2016.

There will be an increased danger for beach, fishing and cruise activities in the area during this time. Small craft operators and swimmers should heed all advisories as they are given.

On Humberto's closest approach to Bermuda Wednesday night, may maintain Category 3 major hurricane status or be a high-end Category 2 hurricane.

Humberto may pass between 60-100 miles northwest of Bermuda on its closest approach.

Residents should be prepared for winds of 40-60 mph along with gusts to hurricane-force.

Bermuda's building codes require dwellings to withstand sustained wind speeds of 110 mph, which is the equivalent of a high-end Category 2 hurricane.

A majority of properties are made of stone and mortar. As a result, structural damage is likely to be minimal with Humberto, even if its center passes very close to Bermuda. For this reason, the AccuWeather RealImpact Scale for Humberto on Bermuda is less than one.

However, Humberto's strong winds can toss around loose items like toys and cause them to become potentially deadly projectiles around midweek. Power outages will also be possible.

While Humberto is expected to pick up speed on its closest approach to Bermuda, too much rain may fall too quickly and result in urban flooding. AccuWeather meteorologists expect a general 2-4 inches of rainfall across the islands.

A waterspout cannot be ruled out.

Conditions are forecast to dramatically improve across the islands later Thursday into Friday as Humberto tracks farther to the north and northeast.

AccuWeather meteorologists will be monitoring any potential impacts from Humberto in Atlantic Canada during the upcoming weekend. However, at this point, the risk of the storm directly impacting the area is low.

As Humberto cruises the western Atlantic, swells propagating outward from the hurricane will produce rough surf and strong rip currents along the East Coast of the United States.