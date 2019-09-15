Hurricane Humberto is seen off the U.S. East Coast Wednesday at Category 3 strength. Image courtesy NHC/NOAA

Sept. 18 -- Already at Category 3 strength, Hurricane Humberto is expanding off the U.S. East Coast and is projected to threaten Bermuda as it passes later Wednesday, forecasters said.

The National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. advisory the storm has maximum sustained winds of 120 mph and is rapidly moving northeast at 16 mph. The eye of the storm was 195 miles west of Bermuda.

Forecasters expect Humberto to make its closest pass to Bermuda Wednesday night.

"Some fluctuations in intensity are likely during the next day or so, but Humberto should remain a powerful hurricane through early Thursday while it passes close to Bermuda," the advisory said. "A steady weakening trend should begin later on Thursday."

Forecasters have said Humberto will pass between 60 and 100 miles northwest of Bermuda on its closest approach, and residents should be prepared for strong winds and hurricane-force gusts. Bermuda's building codes require dwellings to withstand sustained wind speeds of 110 mph, which is the equivalent of a high-end Category 2 hurricane.

On the forecast track, Humberto is projected to continue moving northeast and is not expected to make landfall anywhere in the United States.

A majority of properties are made of stone and mortar. As a result, structural damage is likely to be minimal with Humberto, even if its center passes very close to Bermuda.

However, Humberto's strong winds can toss around loose items like toys and cause them to become potentially deadly projectiles around midweek. Power outages will also be possible.

While Humberto is expected to pick up speed on its closest approach to Bermuda, too much rain may fall too quickly and result in urban flooding. AccuWeather meteorologists expect a general 2-4 inches of rainfall across the islands.

A waterspout cannot be ruled out.

Conditions are forecast to dramatically improve across the islands later Thursday into Friday as Humberto tracks farther to the north and northeast.

AccuWeather meteorologists will be monitoring any potential impacts from Humberto in Atlantic Canada during the upcoming weekend. However, at this point, the risk of the storm directly impacting the area is low.

As Humberto cruises the western Atlantic, swells propagating outward from the hurricane will produce rough surf and strong rip currents along the East Coast of the United States.

The last major hurricane to strike Bermuda was Nicole in 2016.