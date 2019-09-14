Remains of 2,200 aborted babies found in Illinois doctor's home

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- The family members of a late Illinois doctor found the preserved remains of 2,246 aborted babies in his home, the local sheriff's office said.

The remains were stored at the Will County, Ill., home of Dr. Ulrich Klopfer, who died Sept. 3.

Family members discovered the remains while going through his possessions and contacted the Will County Sheriff's Office. The county officials said they found no evidence any abortions were performed at Klopfer's home.

Klopfer performed abortions at the Women's Pavilion in South Bend, Ind., and other clinics.

The Medical Licensing Board of Indiana suspended his medical license in 2016 for a number of state statute violations. The Indiana attorney general's office accused Klopfer of not reporting to state officials that he performed an abortion on a 10-year-old girl whose uncle had raped her. The office said he also made more than 2,000 incomplete reports, and didn't provide required information or counseling to patients at least 18 hours before performing the abortions.

Illinois authorities were investigating why Klopfer had the unborn children's remains in his home.