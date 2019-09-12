Watch live: Trump speaks at House GOP retreat in Baltimore

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is scheduled to travel to Baltimore on Thursday to speak at a House Republican retreat.

He's set to speak at 7:10 p.m. EDT at the Baltimore Waterfront Marriott.

House Republicans are meeting at the hotel through Saturday. The retreat begins the same day House Democrats voted to authorize a resolution giving the judiciary committee more power to investigate Trump as part of potential impeachment proceedings.

A "Trump out of Baltimore!" rally was scheduled to take place at 4 p.m., before Trump's appearance. The demonstrators said they're protesting against white supremacy and racism.

Trump's visit to Baltimore comes more than a month after the president called the city a "very dangerous and filthy place" where "no human being would want to live." He tweeted the remarks as criticisms against Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings.