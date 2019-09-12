Walmart tested the delivery program in Houston, Miami, Salt Lake City and Tampa, Fla., this year. File Photo by Ken Wolter/Shutterstock/UPI

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Walmart announced Thursday it will expand its unlimited grocery delivery to 1,400 stores nationwide this fall, after testing the concept in four markets this year.

The retailer said the service will launch in 200 metropolitan areas by the end of the year.

"With Delivery Unlimited, we're providing incredible value for our customers and leveraging our unique assets to save them both time and money," Walmart Chief Customer Officer Janey Whiteside said in a statement.

Pilot testing was done in Houston, Miami, Salt Lake City and Tampa, Fla.

The service costs $12.95 per month or $98 annually, and focuses on produce, meat and bakery items, Walmart said.

"We've been investing in our online grocery business by quickly expanding our Grocery Pickup and Delivery services. Delivery Unlimited is the next step in their journey," said digital operations executive Tom Ward. "By pairing our size and scale and these services we're making Walmart the easiest place to shop."

Walmart already offers pick-up grocery service.

The launch is expected to position Walmart to better compete with other national chains that have rolled out grocery delivery, including Target and Amazon.