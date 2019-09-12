Suspect Patrick Crusius is accused of killing 20 people at a west Texas Walmart store on August 4. Photo courtesy FBI

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- A grand jury on Thursday indicted the man accused of killing more than 20 people in a shooting attack at a west Texas Walmart store last month.

Patrick Crusius, 21, is accused of orchestrating the August 4 attack in El Paso, where a grand jury indicted him on charges of capital murder. Twenty-two people died in the attack.

Crusius told police after the attack he targeted Mexicans.

"Capital murder is the highest charge in the state of Texas and is punishable by death or life imprisonment without parole if found guilty," the office of District Attorney Jaime Esparza said Thursday.

Crusius could also face federal charges, including hate crimes and domestic terrorism, officials said.