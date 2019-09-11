A woman wipes away tears holding a picture of a loved one at ground zero in Lower Manhattan near One World Trade Center on the 18th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center at Ground Zero in New York City on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- New York City, Washington, D.C., and the rest of the United States will remember the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks Wednesday, the 18th anniversary of the day when 3,000 people died in strikes on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

Victims' relatives will gather at Ground Zero in Lower Manhattan Wednesday morning, where the names of the World Trade Center victims will be read. Moments of silence will be held and tolling bells will mark the exact times when American Airlines Flight 11 and United Airlines Flight 175 flew into the twin towers. They will mark the collapses of the skyscrapers roughly an hour later, at 9:59 and 10:28 a.m.

In Arlington, Va., the moment American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon will be recognized. Forty people also died aboard United Airlines Flight 93 when it crashed in a field near Pittsburgh.

President Donald Trump will join the observance at the Pentagon at 10:30 a.m. EDT Wednesday and Vice President Mike Pence will speak at the crash site near Shanksville, Pa., around the same time. Both events will be streamed live.

The 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York City will be open to victims' families only Wednesday morning, and to the public at 3 p.m.

Former President George W. Bush, who took office less than nine months before the attacks, will participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Pentagon in the afternoon.

Wednesday night, there will be a lighted tribute to the World Trade Center that will cast spotlights into the sky -- the "Tribute in Light" that first appeared in 2002, six months after the attacks.

Although 2,977 victims are listed as having died in the attacks, dozens more have been added in the 18 years since -- firefighters and police who responded and later became terminally ill from working amid the debris of the destroyed towers.

Nearly two-thirds of the World Trade Center responders have at least one certified health condition related to the attack. Comedian and victims' advocate Jon Stewart pushed Congress this year to pass the Victims Compensation Fund.

"We're at 204 in just the FDNY alone, and the NYPD's at 241. So I mean, the number of first responders that have died post-9/11 is greater," said Bobby Eustace of the Uniformed Firefighters Association.