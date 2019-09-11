Remembering 9/11 18 years later: 'That day made us stronger'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California (C), Republican leader Kevin McCarthy of California and Rep. Steny Hoyer (2nd,R) join members of Congress on the steps of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in remembrance of the attacks. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- New York City, Washington, D.C., and the rest of the United States remembered the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks Wednesday, the 18th anniversary of the brazen al-Qaida plot that killed 3,000 people at the World Trade Center and Pentagon.

Victims' relatives gathered at Ground Zero in Lower Manhattan Wednesday morning, where the names of the World Trade Center victims were read. A pair of relatives read a series of names, finishing the series with a personal tribute. The ceremony included several victims' grandchildren.

Moments of silence and tolling bells marked the exact times when American Airlines Flight 11 (8:46 a.m.) and United Airlines Flight 175 (9:03 a.m.) flew into the twin towers. They also marked the collapses of the skyscrapers roughly an hour later, at 9:59 and 10:28 a.m.

In Arlington, Va., the moment American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon was recognized at 9:37 a.m.

Speaking in front of the Pentagon, President Donald Trump said he remembers watching a business news show that morning.

"All of a sudden they cut away," Trump said.

He remembers mass confusion as people tried to rationalize what had happened at the World Trade Center. He said he was looking out the window from a tower in New York City when he saw the second plane crash into the tower.

"It was then that I realized that the world was going to change," Trump said.

He and his employees went to Ground Zero to help "in any way that we could."

For the families of the victims, Trump said, that day is etched in their minds with the "last kiss, the last phone call, the last time hearing those precious words, 'I love you.'

"You waited, you prayed, you answered that most dreaded call," Trump said. "And your life changed forever. To each of you, the first lady and I are united with you in grief. We come here in the knowledge that we cannot erase the pain or erase the evil of that dark and wretched day."

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford Jr. said the terrorists failed in their mission.

"The terrorist attacks were intended to challenge our way of life and they sought to break our spirit," Dunford said. "But their purpose was never realized. That day made us stronger and more determined to protect our nation and that with which it stands."

The fight against terrorism that started in the aftermath of Sept. 11, 2001 in Afghanistan is still raging to this day. Many of the service men and women enlisted now weren't born or were newborns when the attacks occurred.

Trump said he canceled peace talks after learning the Taliban attacked a checkpoint in Kabul, Afghanistan, killing a U.S. soldier, a Romanian soldier and 10 civilians.

He said the U.S. military responded swiftly to the suicide attack.

"Over the last four days, we have hit our enemy harder than they have ever been hit before and that will continue," Trump said. "If for any reason they come back to our country, we will go wherever they are and use power the likes of which the United States has never used before. And I'm not even talking about nuclear power. They will have never seen anything like what will happen to them."

Trump said the United States has 200,000 service men and women deployed around the globe.

"We do not seek conflict but if anybody dares to strike our land we will respond with the full measure of American power and the iron will of the American spirit," Trump said. "And that spirit is unbreakable."

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said the terrorists tried to dim the beacon of freedom and hope that the United States represents.

"They stole the lives of thousands of innocent people," Esper said, speaking in front of the Pentagon. "While the terrorist attacks brought great pain, the American people responded with even greater bravery and determination."

Everyone who was alive at the time remembers where they were when news of the planes hitting the towers first broke. Then, the plane crashed into the Pentagon in Washington D.C.

"A number of you were present in this very building when Flight 77 crashed through its concrete walls," Esper said.

Forty people also died aboard United Airlines Flight 93 when it crashed in a field near Pittsburgh.

Vice President Mike Pence spoke at the crash site near Shanksville, Pa., around the same time. Both events will be streamed live.

The 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York City will be open to victims' families only Wednesday morning, and to the public at 3 p.m.

Former President George W. Bush, who took office less than nine months before the attacks, will participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Pentagon in the afternoon.

Wednesday night, there will be a lighted tribute to the World Trade Center that will cast spotlights into the sky -- the "Tribute in Light" that first appeared in 2002, six months after the attacks.

Although 2,977 victims are listed as having died in the attacks, dozens more have been added in the 18 years since -- firefighters and police who responded and later became terminally ill from working amid the debris of the destroyed towers.

Nearly two-thirds of the World Trade Center responders have at least one certified health condition related to the attack. Comedian and victims' advocate Jon Stewart pushed Congress this year to pass the Victims Compensation Fund.

"We're at 204 in just the FDNY alone, and the NYPD's at 241. So I mean, the number of first responders that have died post-9/11 is greater," said Bobby Eustace of the Uniformed Firefighters Association.