General Motors recalled 3.4 million full-size trucks and SUVs over problems with the brakes. Photo by BIll Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- General Motors issued a recall for 3.4 million full-size trucks and SUVs Wednesday because of an issue with the power-assist brakes.

The recall affects the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500, 2500 and 3500 from 2014 to 2018, the Cadillac Escalades from 2015 to 2017 and Chevrolet Suburbans, Tahoes and GMC Yukons from 2015 to 2018.

The problem is with a vacuum pump that that could decrease in power over time, requiring more effort to come to a stop. That could increase the risk of a crash.

General Motors will notify vehicle owners who need the recall. Dealerships will reprogram the Electronic Brake Control Module free of charge. No notification schedule has been released yet.

The National Highway Transit Safety Administration started investigating the issue last year after complaints that brakes weren't performing correctly. Nine crashes were reported. There were two injuries.

GM shares were down 0.76 percent Wednesday morning, selling at $39.24 in pre-market trading.